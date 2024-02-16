Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.0 million-$188.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.6 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.810 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 1,153,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

