Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Given New $10.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,301. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 42,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $317,923.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,464,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 72,625 shares of company stock worth $547,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 35.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

