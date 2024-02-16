United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $214.54 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

