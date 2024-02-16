United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.52. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
