United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.52. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

