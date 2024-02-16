United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $177.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.