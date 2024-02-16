Uniswap Market Cap Hits $4.50 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.52 or 0.00014385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.50 billion and approximately $185.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.63283996 USD and is up 9.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 932 active market(s) with $188,974,301.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

