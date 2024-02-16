Ultra Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $66.00 million and $1.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00527477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00150698 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00022736 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001733 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18758593 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,520,389.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

