UBS Group Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $200.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $178.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $179.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

