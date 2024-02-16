Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) PT Lowered to $93.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UI. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $128.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.21. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $289.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 14.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

