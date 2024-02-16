Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.52.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aragon Global Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,818,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

