U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
