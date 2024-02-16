U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

