Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90 to $9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.095 billion to $2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.900-9.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $456.29.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Shares of TYL stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.21. 23,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,447,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,763,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.