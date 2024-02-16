Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.900-9.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.90 to $9.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.29.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,269. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.92.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.