Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS.

Twilio Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,756,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,050.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 873,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 832,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,806,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

