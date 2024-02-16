Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $27.02. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trupanion shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 767,669 shares traded.

TRUP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Get Trupanion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trupanion

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trupanion by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after buying an additional 1,988,386 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after buying an additional 91,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Trupanion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.