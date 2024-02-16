Truist Financial Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $20.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after buying an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after buying an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

