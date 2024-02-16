Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,918 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. 1,683,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,919. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

