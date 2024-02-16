Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.96. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tronox by 9.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Tronox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tronox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

