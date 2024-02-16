Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.63.

TSU opened at C$41.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$41.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.13.

In other news, Director George Myhal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

