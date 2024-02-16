TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

TriNet Group Trading Up 9.7 %

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $11.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $130.72.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,283. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 40.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 477.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 991.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 400,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

