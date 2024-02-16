Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.57.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,264 shares of company stock worth $465,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,604,000 after purchasing an additional 294,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 589,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 135,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

