TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Down to $42.74

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.74, but opened at $38.00. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 332,442 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

