Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

