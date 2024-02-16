Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 133,627.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,496,000 after acquiring an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,134,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Traeger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 304,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 498,380 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

