Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.