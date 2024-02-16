Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

TTD traded up $14.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,755,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,815. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.06, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.