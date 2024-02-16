Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.76

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 70617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Bio

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

