TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $74,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

