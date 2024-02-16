Toast Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 32,290 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average volume of 15,211 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Get Toast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Toast

Toast Stock Up 16.0 %

TOST traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $22.28. 14,757,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.65. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $108,650.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.