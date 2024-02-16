The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

