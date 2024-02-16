The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

