The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of FNLC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Stories

