The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of The Cigna Group worth $70,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $340.51. The stock had a trading volume of 289,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $342.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.