The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.50. 177,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.03. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $342.05.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

