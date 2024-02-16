The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Boeing worth $83,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $205.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.76. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

