The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 562,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANDE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons Increases Dividend

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $54.25. 31,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. Andersons has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $551,798.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Andersons by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

