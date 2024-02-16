TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) vs. Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Head to Head Comparison

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -53.26% -1,859.11% -18.57% Meritage Hospitality Group 0.57% 3.17% 0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TH International and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TH International and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $1.49 billion 0.04 -$110.36 million ($0.76) -1.78 Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.19 $8.48 million $0.12 155.60

Meritage Hospitality Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TH International and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meritage Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats TH International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

