Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 642,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

