Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is Tejara Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,900 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 6.2% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after buying an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218,556 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,791,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.07. 2,479,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,681,173. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

