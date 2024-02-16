Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. Teradata has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 54.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 35.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.