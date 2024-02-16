TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) PT Raised to C$10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 9.7 %
TIXT stock opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.66.
