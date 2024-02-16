TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) PT Raised to C$10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 9.7 %

TIXT stock opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.66.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

