TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $10.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIXT. CIBC raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE:TIXT opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.60 million, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

