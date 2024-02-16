TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $16.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.50 to $16.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $830.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.