Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.87. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 16,981,192 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 198,546 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

