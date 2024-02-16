Tejara Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical makes up about 4.8% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 102,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,129. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 226.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,033 shares of company stock worth $1,988,766. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.