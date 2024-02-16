Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,000 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 831,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after acquiring an additional 646,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. 924,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $94.42. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

