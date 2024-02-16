Tejara Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 3,380,554 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after buying an additional 161,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 118,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 174,927 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTVE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 60,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,817. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

