Tejara Capital Ltd Has $2.17 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics accounts for about 1.6% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 239,430 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 72.1% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 696,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 291,908 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 103,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 327,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 50,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 953,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,254. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.