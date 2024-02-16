Tejara Capital Ltd Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Arcutis Biotherapeutics accounts for 1.2% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.33% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 7,733,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $884.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

