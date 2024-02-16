Tejara Capital Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Tejara Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,077,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,603 shares during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics accounts for 1.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KPTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,093 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.32. 683,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

