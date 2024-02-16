Tejara Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Tejara Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,849,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,276 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,632,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 336,290 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 131,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of GLT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,532. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

